Manchester United's red shirts that have sported the Chevrolet brand for the past seven years will have German software company TeamViewer as the new sponsor.

The club last year had extended its record $559m (£403m) deal with General Motors that was due to expire in June 2021 by six months after initial Covid-19 lockdowns ate into its finances.

"TeamViewer will enable Manchester United to bring its fans even closer to the team they love through ground-breaking AR solutions and remote access to the Theatre of Dreams," United said in a statement.

The Frankfurt-listed company said in a separate statement: "The TeamViewer brand logo will feature on the front of the most iconic and best-selling club shirt, for both the men's and women's teams."

TeamViewer added that due to an increase in marketing spend as a result of the deal, it downgraded its core profit margin forecast for the year, sending shares 11% lower.

