Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has been banned for three matches for posting a social media message that contravened misconduct rules.

The 33-year-old forward was also fined £100,000 for the post. He was charged with misconduct for bringing the game into disrepute in an Instagram post.

Cavani did not challenge the charge, and the Uruguayan has to undergo an education course.

After United's 3-2 win over Southampton, Cavani replied to a message saying, "gracias negrito," which translates as, "thanks black."

He deleted the message after receiving criticism and has now been banned for three games. He will miss Friday's game against Aston Villa, the League Cup semi-final with Manchester City, and the third round FA Cup game with Watford.

Manchester United said in a statement: "As he has stated, Edinson Cavani wasn’t aware that his words could have been misconstrued and he sincerely apologised for the post and to anyone who was offended.

"Despite his honest belief that he was simply sending an affectionate thank you in response to a congratulatory message from a close friend, he chose not to contest the charge out of respect for, and solidarity with, the FA and the fight against racism in football.

"While it is clear that context and intent are key factors, we note that the independent Regulatory Commission was required to impose a minimum three-game suspension.

"The club trusts that the independent Regulatory Commission will make it clear in its written reasons that Edinson Cavani is not a racist, nor was there any racist intent in relation to his post."

