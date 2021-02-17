Marcus Rashford has been named in Time magazine’s Next 100 most influential people, a list comprising of individuals who are shaping the future of society.

The Manchester United forward is still impressing on the pitch, but his stock has risen off it in the past year on account of the work he has done to combat child food poverty and other issues having a negative impact on society.

The list consists of athletes, entertainers and political leaders, and Rashford features under the title of ‘advocates.’

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton penned the entry on Rashford.

“By standing up for the most vulnerable in our society, and using his platform and influence to create positive change, Marcus inspired countless others to join him on this mission and cemented his status as a role model,” Hamilton wrote.

"In a year that showed us the power of working together toward a common goal, he was a galvanizing force behind uniting people across the UK in the effort to ensure no child goes hungry.

His determination, resilience and persistence have been truly inspiring. I cannot wait to see how he continues this important work."

Rashford was made an MBE last year on account of his efforts in fighting child poverty, and he has continued to hold the government to account over decisions that have been made through the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

A petition set up by Rashford calling for free school meals to be offered in England during school holidays amassed over one million signatures and it forced the government to change policy and offer additional support.

The 23-year-old continues to work on projects aimed at helping the most vulnerable in society, as Covid-19 restrictions continue to cause hardship across the country.

