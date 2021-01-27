Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says their shock 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United leaves them with a "sad feeling" and has criticised his team for the way they conceded Oliver Burke's 74th-minute winner.

Harry Maguire had cancelled out Kean Bryan's first-half opener for the Yorkshire side who had won just one league game all season before their trip to Old Trafford.

Premier League Man Utd’s luck runs out on the night no one thought it would AN HOUR AGO

But substitute Burke's goal proved decisive and Solskjaer concedes the defending was "so poor" for the second goal.

"That little bit extra was missing. Not much space to run into," he told BT Sport.

"They defended well, take nothing away from their performances, but we didn’t have the solutions.

"Billy Sharp just runs into him from behind so that’s a foul [for the first goal]. The second one was no foul. It’s this kind of season, but there were two mistakes by the referee.

"The second goal we conceded was so poor. We got back into position but then we stopped getting out to the ball. There are three or four out of character decisions there. Maybe that’s down to the season it is as well.

"Of course we’re disappointed but we’ve seen so many results this season out of character.

We’ve been very consistent the last few months and it just hit us today. It leaves us with a sad feeling and we go again.

WILDER, BURKE DELIGHTED

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder told BT Sport post-match: "There's not been many moments for us this season. The players are jumping about in there and they have every right to, it's been a tough old season but I'll bring them back down to earth tomorrow.

"It's a great result and I'm delighted for the players because they've been through a lot. It's a long time to wait for a win at Old Trafford and it's a special result, and a special performance. We've talked about big moments and this is one with a touch of luck with the winning goal."

Burke was ecstatic at his club's first win at Old Trafford since 1973.

"Amazing result, really was a must-win for us and I'm chuffed for the boys, they put in a great shift. Amazing feeling and amazing for me to get the goal, I am buzzing for the boys and hopefully we can take that into our next games," he said.

"We showed great courage and great determination. We show great character and never stop, every game we have showed great football but just not taken three points."

Premier League Manchester United suffer title setback as Sheffield United claim stunning Old Trafford win 2 HOURS AGO