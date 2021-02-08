Paul Pogba will be out for some weeks with a thigh injury, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

The France midfielder was substituted during Saturday’s 3-3 Premier League draw with Everton.

“It’s an injury that will take a few weeks to heal,” Solskjaer told MUTV. “He’s just started his recovery, working with the medical staff and we’ll get him back as soon and as safely as we can.

Of course, Paul has been very important for us and we’re not going to take any risks. [So it is] a few weeks definitely.

The World Cup winner will be absent for the upcoming fixtures, including Tuesday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie at home to West Ham and possibly at least one leg of the Europa League last-32 tie against Real Sociedad, which takes place on February 18 and 25.

“We’ve been very healthy and strong for a long period so we can’t moan too much,” Solskjaer said.

The manager will be keen to have Pogba back before the Premier League fixtures against Chelsea (February 28) and Manchester City (March 6).

