Manchester United pulled off another remarkable comeback under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the desperate recoveries are proof that the manager has to be moved on.

It might seem churlish, especially given the run of late goals that recall Alex Ferguson’s most thrilling moments. They are easy to conjure up: the game against Paris Saint-Germain that won Solskjaer a permanent contract, the other week against Southampton, Everton, PSG and Newcastle again this season. There are plenty more examples where United under Solskjaer have fought back to take all three points.

Premier League Pogba scorcher sparks Man Utd comeback at West Ham 3 HOURS AGO

Under Ferguson there was, over the course of almost three decades, one astonishing recovery after another. In the treble season alone there was the late dismantling of Liverpool, the Champions League double against Bayern Munich, and Ryan Giggs’ intervention against Arsenal. That was just one run-in, but of course there are countless others.

Mason Greenwood of Manchester United celebrates Image credit: Getty Images

This similarity between Ferguson and Solskjaer can't be discounted. It isn’t meaningless. The ability to pursue victory despite the blow to morale that comes from trailing for much of a match suggests that the players are willing to play for themselves, each other and the manager in a way that they have not for a long time. David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho had their moments between them, but there was a real sense of lethargy and self-loathing about the team when they were in charge.

Palpable self-disgust is not part of the mood music at Old Trafford now. The players, even the perennially unsettled Paul Pogba, seem to take a jaunty approach to training. There are no stories suggesting serious disquiet with the manager in terms of how he rules the squad. Given the way some United players have previously come across like persistent miseryguts, moving away from such weeing and moaning to the press and one another, this is a palpable and important improvement.

However, this is barely half the battle. Ferguson had his problems, and he had qualities that more sceptical fans wished weren’t present. His appetite for a bloodyminded battle ultimately led him into some internecine disputes. The Rock of Gibraltar is one example, and his row with Roy Keane, at best, lacked dignity. Similarly, the ruthless manner with which he dispatched Jaap Stam or treated Owen Hargreaves showed how his stubbornness sometimes moved from a will to win to a desire to make someone else lose.

While Solskjaer doesn’t have that, he doesn’t have the best of Ferguson. Ferguson’s essential qualities saw him set up sides that simply would not concede goals, even if John O’Shea was on the pitch. He had teams with flair and pace, allied to an ability to inflict serious physical pain on their opponents. Most importantly, when they turned up against almost any side, they would win. The remorselessness with which they picked up wins, points and trophies was Ferguson’s biggest victory. Everything else was noise. It is this that escapes Solskjaer.

United poised to sack Solskjaer and target Tuchel - Euro Papers

United have a callow back four that simply refuses to keep a clean sheet. With the exception of Alex Telles, they are one-note, defined by their nerves on the ball as much as by their nerves when under assault. There is no bronca or calm self-assuredness. The swagger that Ferguson fostered is entirely absent. The self-belief of the front six, that determination to keep going regardless of what seems inevitable defeat, is often hampered by a backline determined to cause that defeat.

When United turn up to a game, the league table proves that there is every chance the opposition will be able to treat it as nothing special. Istanbul Basaksehir, Arsenal, PSG, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Spurs have been able to make Solskjaer’s selection look like chumps.

United, incredibly, are fourth. At the end of next week few would be shocked if they manage to clatter Leipzig to seal Champions League promotion, and skittle Manchester City on the counter-attack to move further up the table. Nor would it be a great surprise if they find themselves consigned to the Europa League and demoralised by a clearly superior side schooled by Pep Guardiola - a man who will never have to look to Mike Phelan and Michael Carrick for intellectual stimulation.

United have perfected the art of winning by large margins but convincing nobody. There can be no idea whether brilliance or buffoonery will be on the cards under Solskjaer, after two years in charge, and that demands a responsible adult is put in charge instead.

transfers United poised to sack Solskjaer and target Tuchel - Euro Papers 9 HOURS AGO