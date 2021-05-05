Manchester United's postponed home Premier League match against Liverpool has been rearranged for May 13, the league said on Wednesday.

Premier League Solskjaer: Glazers have personally apologised to me 6 HOURS AGO

The presence on the pitch followed a protest outside the Lowry Hotel, where United’s players traditionally spend the night before any home match in preparation for games. Fans reportedly blocked off both front and rear entrances at the hotel.

The match was scheduled to kick-off at 16:30 but was delayed, before an announcement that the game would be postponed.

The police said two officers were injured in the protests.

Both protests were organised, as well as a demonstration outside Old Trafford, in response to the European Super League.

‘I’ve had a personal apology’

Earlier on Wednesday, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the Glazer family had personally apologised to him for their involvement in trying to help form a European Super League.

Solskjaer said the American owners were working to improve their communication with supporters.

"We have to listen, to hear the fans' voice," Solskjaer told a news conference on Wednesday. "It's everyone's right to protest but it has to be in a civilised manner.

"Unfortunately when you break in, when police officers are scarred for life, that's a step too far. Then it's a police matter, it's not about showing your opinions any more.

I've been communicating with the owners and I’ve had a personal apology. I have always had a good relationship and they (owners) do listen to me. They do listen to fans and I am sure there will be better communication coming.

Europa League ‘not enough’ for Man Utd – Fernandes

Premier League Balotelli scored own goals in Liverpool training, says Lambert 11 HOURS AGO