Manchester United played out a dour stalemate with Manchester City in a derby that will do little to ease the pressure on boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils were hoping for a response from their Champions League exit at RB Leipzig but rarely threatened as they looked intent on avoiding defeat rather than pushing for a morale-boosting victory.

The first half was cagey with City carving out the one major chance of note. Kevin de Bruyne blazed over after Riyad Mahrez had failed to beat David De Gea when sent clear.

United thought they had a penalty right at the start of the second period, but VAR overruled the decision after Rashford was found to be offside in the build-up.

Neither side seemed willing to offer enough risk going forward to snatch it in the latter stages as the game disappointingly petered out.

The result means both teams miss a chance to move into the top four. United are seventh, four points off the summit. Pep Guardiola’s men are a point behind in eighth.

Next up, City host West Brom on Tuesday while United visit Sheff Utd on Thursday.

TALKING POINT

A derby without fans lacks intensity and that didn't help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. It has been something of a recurring theme that when Solskjaer needs a result or a run of wins, his team find a way to ease real pressure. He wanted that again here against their local rivals – but didn’t really get it in a derby that lacked any passion without the fans. The knives were already being sharpened by his critics before their Champions League group stage failure and this blunt display will have done little to appease his doubters.

The Red Devils are just four points off the top but it’s hard to see them challenging unless they rectify some obvious issues rapidly. They need to solve their Old Trafford travails, with just one win in six league home games, as well as the sluggish start to matches.

As for City, it was strange to see Guardiola settling for a point. Another clean sheet was a bonus, but he’ll be very keen to get the fit-again Sergio Aguero back in regular action as they clearly need that world-class focal point in the middle of their attack.

MAN OF THE MATCH

John Stones (Manchester City). The centre back looks rejuvenated and once again repaid Guardiola’s renewed faith in him with an assured display at the back. Dealt with the occasional United threat with ease and looks far less error-prone.

PLAYER RATINGS

MAN UTD: De Gea 6, Wan-Bissaka 6, Maguire 6, Lindelof 6, Shaw 6, Fred 6, Pogba 6, McTominay 6, Fernandes 6, Rashford 6, Greenwood 5. Subs: Martial 6.



MAN CITY: Ederson 5, Walker 5, Dias 6, Stones 7, Cancelo 6, Rodri 6, Fernandinho 6, De Bruyne 7, Mahrez 6, Sterling 6, Jesus 5. Subs: Torres 6.

KEY MOMENTS

12’ – MAN UTD CHANCE! McTominay is a whisker away from touching home at the far post after Lindelof had flicked on the resulting right-wing corner.

26’ – MAN CITY CHANCE! Mahrez picks out the run of Jesus with an exquisite ball. The Brazilian holds off Wan Bissaka but can only stab over with a first-time effort on the stretch.

35’ – MAN CITY CHANCE! City suddenly move up a gear and rip United open. Sterling, Jesus and De Bruyne combine to set up Mahrez. He's clear inside the area but sees his shot blocked by De Gea before De Bruyne slams the rebound over the top.

48’ – MAN UTD PENALTY OVERTURNED! Rashford looks offside but is left in acres of space to take down a pass before falling under the touch of Walker. VAR checks and the forward was offside in the build up. No spot kick!

70’ – MAN CITY CHANCE! De Bruyne sees a goal-bound effort blocked by Maguire.

KEY STATS

Manchester United have failed to score in three home league games this season, one more than in the whole of the 2019-20 campaign at Old Trafford.

Manchester City have failed to score in two consecutive away league games for the first time since January 2017 (2 games).

