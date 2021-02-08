Marcus Rashford will never be a “clinical” striker, according to Manchester United legend Andy Cole.

The ex-Old Trafford forward claims the England international’s team-mate Edinson Cavani can be better relied on to score goals, despite Rashford out-performing the Uruguayan in that area this season.

Premier League Manchester, Merseyside clubs unite to condemn racism in social media 06/02/2021 AT 10:17

Rashford has 16 goals from his 35 appearances for United this season, compared to Cavani’s 7 in 22 games.

“Marcus is not going to be a clinical centre-forward like a Cavani,” Cole told talkSPORT.

“(He) will nick himself a certain amount of goals season in, season out, but he won’t be that individual you’re looking for to score 20 to 25 goals. I don’t think Marcus has got that clinical side in him.

“If you look at what Man United have now with Cavani; you know what you’re going to get, it’s as simple as that.”

Cole also believes Cavani brings more to the team out of possession than his younger team-mates, like Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

“They’ve got a lot to learn, those young players, in terms of how he operates when Manchester United haven’t got the ball and I think ultimately, those young three I’ve named, haven’t grabbed that No.9 spot”, he said.

Our view

It feels a bit harsh that Cole has called out Rashford for his goal return, given he rarely gets to play as a centre-forward. Cavani’s arrival at Old Trafford raised a few eyebrows from some pundits and fans, but there’s no doubt he’s made an impact since his arrival on a free transfer. However, Rashford predominantly plays wide off a striker, and is clearly well regarded by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his all-round contribution.

It should also be noted that Cavani’s not always been well known for his clinical finishing, and at 10 years Rashford’s senior, there’s plenty of time for the young England forward to improve on those areas.

With 16 goals for his club already this season (and one for England), Rashford’s only seven behind his tally for United in the last campaign. As there's just under half a season to go, he’s on track to produce his best ever return and clearly looks to be improving as the years go on.

Man Utd target huge deal as Dortmund balance books - Euro Papers

Premier League Solskjaer confident of Cavani fitness ahead of Everton clash 05/02/2021 AT 16:45