Marcelo Bielsa and Pep Guardiola praised their sides after a 1-1 draw between Leeds United and Manchester City on Saturday evening.

City's Spanish boss has often spoken highly of Leeds' Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa, who Guardiola took advice from before going into management at Barcelona, with the two tacticians meeting for the first time in England.

Leeds even had chances to win, with Ederson tipping a goal-bound Rodrigo header onto the bar, but City weathered the storm. The result leaves Leeds in fifth place on seven points from four games ahead of City in 10th with four points from three matches.

"That was good, huh?" Guardiola said. "When both teams want to attack, it's a good game. We made an incredible first 30 minutes when we could have scored the goals we needed.

"It's not easy to play against them. They've showed how good they are."

In the pouring Yorkshire rain, City were unfortunate not to add to their total in the first half, with Leeds more than good value for the draw after the break.

"It would not have been fair if we won this game," Bielsa said. "It was possible to win the game but it would not have been fair.

"We had to put in an immense physical effort to be on even terms with City. We played our part for the game to be a beautiful one."

