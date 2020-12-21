Marcelo Bielsa has vowed to stick with his attacking principles despite seeing his Leeds side thrashed 6-2 at Manchester United on Sunday.

Leeds have won plenty of praise for their high-energy, high-pressing style this season but they were put to the sword by United at Old Trafford, who played through their press with swift passes, to devastating effect.

It was the first time a club team managed by Bielsa has conceded six goals in any competitive match since his Newell's Old Boys side lost 0-6 to San Lorenzo in the Copa Libertadores in February 1992, and the hammering meant Leeds have now conceded 30 goals in the Premier League this season - more than any other side. Bielsa, though, is not for turning.

"They took advantage of our misplaced passing when we tried to build the attack and this is how they created the majority of their chances," Bielsa said.

"If the opposing team is able to impose their style on us it means the opposing manager was able to neutralise it. We will correct things but we will not abandon the way we play."

Bielsa added that Leeds' style is only called into question when they lose.

"When we lose there are questions about the style of play and when we win we are praised for it," he added. "This is something we just have to take on board."

The result left Leeds 14th in the league with 17 points, seven clear of the relegation zone. They host Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

