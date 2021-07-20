Marcus Rashford has called out the Spectator ahead of the magazine reportedly running a story suggesting the Manchester United forward benefited commercially during the past 18 months that covered the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rashford is one of English football’s most high-profile stars, and he used his platform to raise awareness of food poverty.

The England international has also pressed hard to ensure children have books to read by launching a book club for disadvantaged youngsters.

Rashford called out the government on a number of occasions during the pandemic to ensure schoolchildren were given access to meals, which resulted in U-turns and a shift in policy, and he did a huge amount to raise funds for charity.

The forward, who was racially abused after missing a penalty in the final of Euro 2020, said recently that he would not change who he is.

The 23-year-old has been made aware of an upcoming piece by the Spectator, and took to Twitter to question the approach.

Rashford wrote : “Just heard @spectator are planning to run a story on me tomorrow about how I have benefited commercially in the last 18 months…To clarify, I don’t need to partner with brands. I partner because I want to progress the work I do off the pitch and…(1)

“Most of any fee I would receive contributes to that. Last summer, 1.3M children had access to food support, through my relationship with Burberry children have a safe place to be after school where they will be fed, following the November investment…(2)

“Vulnerable children have safe places to go this summer holiday, and due to my relationship with Macmillan 80,000 children now have a book to call their own.

“Do I have a larger commercial appeal following the U-turns? I’m sure. (3)

“But I’m also a Manchester United and England international footballer. Why has there always got to be a motive? Why can’t we just do the right thing? (4)”

Rashford is currently taking a short break from football after Euro 2020, and is reportedly set to undergo shoulder surgery which could sideline him for a couple of months.

He will hope to put the focus back on his football prowess, after scoring 11 goals and creating nine assists in 37 Premier League matches last term.

