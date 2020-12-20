Marcus Rashford believes Manchester United are on the brink of being Premier League title contenders.

The Red Devils have not lifted the Premier League since 2013, the final season of Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign, and have not really threatened to do so in the intervening period.

The club’s most recent piece of silverware was the Europa League under Jose Mourinho in 2017. They are out of the Champions League already, but are not far off the pace in the Premier League and Rashford feels it is within their grasp.

"I believe that the team that we have now is capable of winning big trophies," the England forward told the official Manchester United podcast. "We are not quite there but I feel like we are close. We just need to make that final push to be a team that can win trophies and fight for everything.

In the big games, we go toe-to-toe with any team and we know that we can do it. We have confidence on the pitch that we can beat them, whether it is Liverpool, Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain.

"The league's wide open. Four games ago, everybody was saying 'United are finished.' But then we won three games on the spin.”

United are seventh in the Premier League on 23 points, eight points adrift of leaders Liverpool with two games in hand. The England forward feels the players need to block out outside noise and focus on taking the fight to their rivals.

"We have to find a way to block everything out and just concentrate on what matters, which is taking it one game at a time and picking up points,” Rashford said. "We have to go back to spells where it's worked, where we've won 10 or 11 games, and just do it again. Because I believe this year, the team that does that is the team that's going to go on and win the league.

"We have to show that we're ready to step up and be that team that's going to be fighting for the title. We're so close to being the team that we all want to be. But it doesn't matter if you're that close or a million miles away, if you're not there, you're not there. We need to show that we are there and the only way to do that is to do it on the pitch."

(With additional reporting from Reuters)

