Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Marcus Rashford will have a scan on his ankle on Monday, but the Manchester United manager is hopeful the problem is not too serious.

The tracking back led to the injury, but Solskjaer is hopeful the England international will not be sidelined for too long.

“It is one of them,” Solskjaer told the club’s official website. "It was a great recovery run. He saved maybe a goal, so he sacrificed himself for the team.

“[It's] something with his ankle. I am not a doctor so I don’t know [how serious the injury is] but hopefully not too bad, but we will have to scan him in the morning.”

United cemented their position in second place in the table with the win over City, but their focus now shifts to the Europa League and a meeting with AC Milan on Thursday.

Following the visit of Milan, United entertain West Ham on Sunday - with David Moyes' side a rival for a place in the top four.

