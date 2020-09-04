West Ham captain Mark Noble said he was "angry" that his club have sold midfielder Grady Diangana to West Bromwich Albion.
The 22-year-old attacking midfielder spent last year on loan at the Baggies last season as the club achieved promotion.
Hours after West Ham confirmed the deal on Friday, Noble said on Twitter: "As captain of this football club I’m gutted, angry and sad that Grady has left, great kid with a great future!!!!!"
West Ham have signed just Tomas Soucek so far this season, converting his loan deal into a permanent move.
