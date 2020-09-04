West Ham captain Mark Noble said he was "angry" that his club have sold midfielder Grady Diangana to West Bromwich Albion.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder spent last year on loan at the Baggies last season as the club achieved promotion.

Premier League Paper Round: Real and Chelsea to meet over Hazard 01/06/2019 AT 05:11

Hours after West Ham confirmed the deal on Friday, Noble said on Twitter: "As captain of this football club I’m gutted, angry and sad that Grady has left, great kid with a great future!!!!!"

West Ham have signed just Tomas Soucek so far this season, converting his loan deal into a permanent move.

Premier League giants 'evaluate' Sevilla centre-back – Euro Papers

Premier League West Ham leave it late to see off spirited Huddersfield 16/03/2019 AT 17:05