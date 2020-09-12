Emiliano Martinez has been left out of the Arsenal squad for the trip to Fulham ahead of an anticipated move away from the Emirates but Hector Bellerin starts despite rumoured interest from Barcelona.

Premier League Hector Bellerin invests in eco-friendly Forest Green Rovers 08/09/2020 AT 11:31

The Argentine goalkeeper was an able deputy for the injured Bernd Leno at the tail end of the 2019-20 season, performing admirably in the side which won the FA Cup.

However, speculation is rife that he wants to play regular first-team football and would seek a move away from the Emirates if the Germany international was restored to the No 1 slot.

Barcelona join race for Hector Bellerin – Euro Papers

Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion are the two main clubs linked with his signature and it appears that a transfer is imminent as he is not even on the bench for the trip to Craven Cottage.

Meanwhile, Bellerin has been linked with a switch to Paris Saint-Germain, who have reportedly turned their attention to other targets, and Barcelona, who are looking to rebuild after a rare trophy-less season.

Elsewhere, there is no place in the squad for Mesut Ozil, who was frozen out after the Premier League's post-coronavirus restart. The 31-year-old featured in a recent pre-season fixture against Aston Villa, prompting speculation that he could be reintegrated into the team.

Finally, there is no place in the matchday squad for French defender William Saliba, who was signed last summer from Saint-Etienne but spent last season back on loan at the club.

Gabriel Magalhaes, a summer arrival from Lille, starts at centre-back and makes his debut alongside Willian, who joined the club from Chelsea on a free transfer.