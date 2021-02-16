Manchester United have announced that academy graduate Mason Greenwood has signed a new deal at the club.

The 19-year-old forward, who has 21 goals in 82 games in all competitions for United, has signed a deal that runs to 2025, with an option for a further year.

“When you join the club at seven years old, you just dream of playing for the first team one day. I’ve worked so hard to reach this level and the last two years have been amazing. There is so much that I want to achieve in the game and I know that this is the perfect environment to play my football," Greenwood told the club's website.

With the support from the manager, his coaching staff and so many great players to learn from, I know that I am developing every single day. There is a lot more to come from myself and this team and I am so committed to working hard week in, week out to help the group achieve success.

“I want to repay the club for the support that everyone has given me over the years and show everyone just what I am capable of.”

The forward has scored 11 goals in 39 league games for the club and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told the official Manchester United website that the England international was one of the best talents in the country.

"Mason is a fantastic talent and yet another fine example of the type of player that our Academy produces. He has made great progress this season, showing real maturity and adaptability to his game, which has seen him develop into one of the best young players in the country," said boss Solskjaer.

“Whilst it is easy for people outside of the club to forget that Mason is just 19, it is our job as coaches to ensure he reaches his phenomenal potential and every step we take is to help him along that path. Mason is naturally gifted and has a brilliant attitude; we know how important he is going to be for Manchester United over the coming seasons."

Greenwood has made one appearance for England.

United are second in the league standings with 46 points after 24 games, seven points behind leaders Manchester City who have a game in hand.

With additional reporting from Reuters

