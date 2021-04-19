Ryan Mason and Chris Powell take over at Spurs until the summer, but it is hard to envision either of them being Daniel Levy’s preferred candidate to stay as the permanent manager when the summer transfer window comes in.

Jose Mourinho has left a squad that has plenty of talent but not too much team spirit, and with the chance of money to spend in the summer as the coronavirus - we hope - recedes, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could be an appealing prospect for a number of managers across Europe. We look at some of the biggest contenders.

Julian Nagelsmann

The RB Leipzig coach is one of the most impressive new faces on the continent, and the work he has done with some of the young talent at his disposal has been excellent. While Leipzig are hardly lacking for funds, he has worked on a smaller budget than Bayern Munich and been able to challenge them, as well as denting the reputation of some Europe’s bigger names in the Champions League. Levy will see a manager who is capable of developing this Spurs squad, though some of the older players may find themselves eased out of the door to make way and raise funds for an overhaul. Spurs would almost certainly take him as their first pick, but one suspects he is already earmarked by Bayern to replace Hansi Flick.

Julian Nagelsmann, RB-Coach Image credit: Getty Images

Max Allegri

Allegri’s reputation may have suffered after a couple of years away from the game, but he can be thankful for Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo’s efforts at Juventus . Their failure to kick on with what he bequeathed them highlights that putting together a title-winning team is not necessarily easy.

However, for all his achievements domestically, he was hardly a great on the European stage. In his favour is his experience, his desire to work in the Premier League, and that he is unattached. There will be fewer easier big-name managers to approach.

Massimiliano Allegri Image credit: Getty Images

Ledley King

Levy might see what Ed Woodward has done with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and consider it a masterstroke he could attempt to repeat. An old club favourite replacing Mourinho, who left misery behind him . Such is Solskjaer’s standing with the fans they have been largely willing to put up with the disappointments and underinvestment, and the players have been relieved that they can deal with anyone except Mourinho. If Levy wants to install a friendly lightning rod for criticism, and one who might even turn out to be a success, then he could do worse than King.

Ledley King Image credit: Getty Images

Brendan Rodgers

“Brendan” as he is known from his time at Liverpool is probably keen on a move to a club a little more glamorous. And yes, there are downsides to bringing him in. His ludicrous self-aggrandisement is occasionally earned through the results on the pitch, but often he lets a large amount of rubbish spill from his gob. It can get embarrassing, but there is an upside to his appointment.

While he has occasionally rubbed up some players the wrong way, those that buy into the idea that he can educate them - remember, you teach dogs, not players - then you get players playing at speed, improving their technique and showing attacking verve and creativity. At the King Power he even seems to have sorted out his defensive weaknesses too. Whether Leicester would be willing to give him up is another matter, given how hard they made Manchester United and City work for Harry Maguire and Riyad Mahrez, respectively.

Brendan Rodgers Image credit: Getty Images

Graham Potter

Potter is popular amongst some because his teams play attractive football and he had the courage to manage abroad. What probably holds him back from being considered by Levy is that he does not have the track record to justify giving him greater resources when more compelling targets are probably still relatively easy to recruit. He took a similar risk on Mauricio Pochettino though, so he can't be ruled out.

Graham Potter | Brighton v Crystal Palace Image credit: Getty Images

Ryan Mason

Say Mason wins the Carabao Cup and inspires his players towards a decent challenge for the top four. With the right moment and little chance of ever getting such a job again, his wage demands would hardly be obstructive, and he would offer a similar protection that King affords the club too. Not quite a club legend, but one held in affection and with the modern approach of youth at his disposal, he may have a long shot at taking over in the summer for at least another year.

Ryan Mason of Tottenham Image credit: PA Photos

Who else?

Other names who can't be ruled out include Nuno Espirito Santo, Scott Parker, Maurizio Sarri, Rafa Benitez, Steven Gerrard, Gareth Southgate, Diego Simeone and yet more.

