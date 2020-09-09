When asked whether he would join Tottenham in a Twitter Q&A session, Mesut Ozil had a rather tongue-in-cheek reply that was sure to win some Arsenal fans over.

With almost 25 million followers on Twitter, Ozil's reach is greater than most, with thousands interacting with the former Germany international in a Twitter question and answer session on Wednesday afternoon.

And, when asked by a fan if he would rather play for Tottenham or retire, Ozil decided to remind Spurs' fans of recent struggles in adding to their trophy haul.

Ozil was frozen out of the first-team by manager Mikel Arteta for all of the Gunners’ 13 matches after lockdown last season, with the playmaker’s last competitive appearance coming in their 1-0 win against West Ham in March.

He has failed to impress since signing his bumper £350,000-a-week contract in 2018 and Arsenal had been hoping to offload the 31-year-old this summer, before his contract expires next year, but Ozil himself has insisted he is going nowhere, with his future very much uncertain.

