Mesut Ozil has offered to pay the wages of Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus to keep him in a job.

It was reported on Monday that the dinosaur mascot – played by Jerry Quy for the last 27 years - had been sacked as part of cost-cutting measures at the club.

transfers Arsenal beat deadline to sign Thomas Partey, Lucas Torreira goes to Atletico Madrid 18 HOURS AGO

The decision was met with anger by Gunners supporters, coming just a few months after the club announced 55 redundancies because of the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But an unlikely hero appears to have arrived in the form of Ozil.

The 31-year-old himself has upset some supporters as he has continued to be paid £350,000 a week while not featuring for the club.

However, he has now said he will give up some of his salary to help keep Gunnersaurus at the club.

He wrote on Twitter: “I was so sad that Jerry Quy aka our famous and loyal mascot Gunnersaurus and integral part of our club was being made redundant after 27 years.

“As such, I’m offering to reimburse Arsenal with the full salary of our big green guy as long as I will be an Arsenal player so Jerry can continue his job that he loves so much.”

Ozil’s last appearance for Arsenal was on March 7 and he is out of contract next summer.

transfers Southampton sign Walcott on season-long loan 18 HOURS AGO