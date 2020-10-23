The agent of Mesut Ozil has launched an extraordinary attack on Mikel Arteta, accusing the Arsenal boss about lying over the reasons for his client's exclusion from the Gunners set-up.

Ozil has not played a single minute since the resumption of football following the Covid-19 enforced hiatus from football, having previously been a regular under Arteta.

The former Germany star was also excluded from the club's Premier League and Europa League squads ahead of this season, and accused the club of a lack of loyalty this week.

Arteta claimed that he felt sorry for Ozil, saying he had failed the 32-year-old but Dr Erkut Sogut has accused the Spaniard of lying, while reiterating his client's loyalty to the north London club.

"Arsenal fans deserve an honest explanation, not [Arteta] saying, 'I failed Ozil,'" Sogut said.

"You didn’t fail Ozil. You failed to be fair, honest and transparent and treat someone with respect who has a contract and was loyal all the time."

Arteta played alongside Ozil between 2013 and his retirement in 2016 and Sogut highlighted the way the 38-year-old was treated by Arsene Wenger during his final years with the club.

"He started zero games in the Premier League in his last season.

"He wasn’t there in the last six months at all, busy doing his coaching badges and meeting coaches for his future. Mesut plays for one English team and that’s it because he feels he can only play for that team. He is a Gunner in the end.

"Mesut is not a player who is yesterday a Toffee [Arteta played six years at Everton] and today a Gunner. Arteta didn’t play at all in the final two years, but they still registered him because he was given a contract.

"Arsene Wenger put him on the field for the final two minutes of his last game just to give him a nice moment, even though he wasn’t fit for months. Look at how [Arteta] was treated in his final two years, and how Mesut is getting treated in his final year."

