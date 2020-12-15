“You never know,” was agent Erkut Sogut’s response to questions on whether Mesut Ozil would leave Arsenal in January, but suggested his client’s intention is to see out his contract at Arsenal.

The former Germany international has been completely frozen out of the picture at Arsenal - his most recent game for the club came on March 7 and he was not included in their Premier League squad for the current campaign.

Ozil is on huge money at Arsenal, and reports suggest the club are looking to broker a deal to get him off their books in January.

Sogut said his client’s position has not changed - in that he wants to see out his contract before leaving on a free next summer - but left the door ajar to a January transfer.

“Even one day is a long time in football, you never know,” Sogut told Tuttomercatoweb. “Of course, there are many clubs interested in taking him.

“This has never changed but his willingness to honour his contract and play hasn't changed either. He's a man of his word, loyal, and loyalty is hard to find in these times."

Ozil’s failure to secure a spot in Arsenal’s 25-man squad came as a surprise, particularly to Sogut who says the club gave no indication of their plans to him.

"It's a shame that Mesut isn't playing,” he said. “I spoke to Arsenal a few days before the summer transfer campaign and I told them about Mesut's feelings, his desire to stay and how much he loved the club. And they never told me he wouldn't be on the list.

“They didn't tell me. It was a surprise to all of us, something that clearly hit him hard."

Ozil divides opinion, with critics saying he is not committed enough on the pitch. At present, though, with Arsenal on a dire run of form - there is clamour for him to return and Sogut says the forward is going the extra mile in training.

"He is training harder than ever,” Sogut said. “At home he has a gym, in the garden and in the garage.

“So in addition to the work he does with the club, he also trains at home, alone. This shows his professionalism; all his seriousness.”

