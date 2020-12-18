Mesut Ozil is set to stay at Arsenal until his contract expires at the end of the season but has had plenty of interest from clubs, including Fenerbahce.

The former Germany international has not played for the Gunners since March and was excluded from Mikel Arteta's squads for both the Premier League and Europa League campaigns.

Not much is known publicly about the reasons for their fall-out, but Dr Erkul Sogut has now confirmed that his client is focusing on winning back his place in the Arsenal XI but has plenty of options for the future.

"Mesut has another six months on his contract with Arsenal," he told Fanatik.

"He's certainly missed football. Right now he's working very hard to be able to wear the Arsenal shirt again and he'll continue working.

"We want to explain our situation with Fenerbahce. Yes, we've spoken with Fenerbahce. We've spoken one on one with the most important people at the club.

"However, we cannot speak about a transfer officially before January. We've had transfer offers from all over the world for Mesut.

"Nothing has changed for Mesut now. At the moment, it seems Mesut will finish the season at Arsenal."

Recent reports in the Metro and the Daily Express have hinted that Arteta could be tempted into reintegrating Ozil into the fold, with Arsenal struggling to create chances.

