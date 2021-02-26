West Ham manager David Moyes says Michail Antonio could still play for England after reports emerged he is considering switching allegiances to Jamaica.

The 30-year-old has scored six goals for an in-form West Ham side this season. He has twice been included in England squads but has not yet been rewarded with a first cap.

Speaking ahead of West Ham’s daunting Premier League clash against Manchester City on Saturday, Moyes says he is still hoping Antonio will get a call-up.

"I only found out about it yesterday and I've not had a direct conversation with Michail," Moyes told reporters.

"I am still holding out he has a chance to get picked for England. I wouldn't say no to Jamaica."

Antonio qualifies to play for Jamaica through his parents. He said back in 2016 that he turned down the chance to play for the Reggae Boyz because he was holding out to play for the Three Lions.

Moyes uneasy over fans returning

Stadiums in some parts of the country opened their doors to a limited number of supporters in December, but the government launched another lockdown after a new wave of infections.

Moyes said return of fans would be "fantastic" but the current season should be completed behind closed doors.

"I'm a bit uneasy about them coming back for the last game of the season because it would be an advantage for some teams to have them for a game," Moyes said.

"We've used the word 'integrity' during many times in this pandemic and I'd have to say I'd be really worried about some clubs getting an advantage in the last game of the season, but getting the supporters back would be great. I'd be excited to see it."

Moyes, who is out of contract at West Ham at the end of the season, has previously been linked by the British media with the manager's job at his former club Celtic but hosed down talk of a return to Scotland.

The position at the Scottish champions is vacant after Neil Lennon stepped down on Wednesday.

"I have no intentions of going anywhere," Moyes, whose West Ham side are fourth with 45 points from 25 games, said.

We're quietly ticking things along here. I just want to go about the job and being professional. Contracts are not that important in football management.

Additional reporting from Reuters.

