Mikel Arteta is concerned by Arsenal’s lack of killer instinct in front of goal.

After losing to Hibernian earlier in the week, Arsenal drew 2-2 with Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday.

The Gunners conceded twice from set pieces, which was a concern for Arteta, while they passed up a string of chances to win the game comfortably.

New signing Nuno Tavares and Eddie Nketiah were on target for Arsenal, but Arteta is looking for his forwards to be more clinical in front of goal.

“We created so many chances, but we are not converting enough,” Arteta said . “Today we should've scored many more goals and with the quality of the players we have up front, they have to demand much more of themselves. But at least we are getting there.”

Despite being unhappy with his side’s performance in front of goal, Arteta saw lots of positives in Glasgow.

“Overall I'm really pleased with the performance,” Arteta said. “I think we dominated the game, we created so many chances - I counted about eight or 10 clear chances to score. But this game is decided in both boxes.

We weren't clinical in the opponent's box and we conceded two goals from two corners, which were the only chances they had apart from the counter-attack from our own corner.

“So much better from the other day and you tell that physically we were already better in the second game, the organisation was better, individually they played better, but I really liked the collective understanding of the game and how we executed a lot of things we've been working on in the training pitch.”

Arsenal will now depart for America, where they will face Inter Milan in the Florida Cup next weekend.

