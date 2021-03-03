Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is “focused” on a club he is “extremely happy” at, having been linked with taking over at Barcelona.

There is currently no job available, with Ronald Koeman in position, but there is speculation that the Spanish club’s presidential candidate Joan Laporta is keen to appoint Arteta if he wins the election.

The Gunners boss came through the youth system at Barca, but never played a first-team game, before leaving for Rangers in 2002.

Arteta, who’s been in charge at Arsenal since December 2019, says he is not interested in a potential change of clubs.

"There is always going to be speculation when there are elections in Barcelona, it's a huge team", said Arteta.

Obviously I was raised there as a player and there is always going to be links. But I am fully focused to the job that I have to do here, which we have a lot to do, and I am really enjoying it.

"What I can tell you is I feel privileged to manage this football club and that I'm extremely happy."

Arsenal currently sit 10th in the Premier League, and though they have underperformed, the north London side are still in the Europa League. Arteta is contracted until at least 2023 and he says there have been no conversations to extend that further: "We are in the middle of the season.

“We have a lot to play for and at the moment it is not a priority.

"I think that's okay. I still have a contract here. I am happy here and I don't think it is something urgent.

Today and tomorrow I am the manager of Arsenal football club and I am really enjoying it. And I want to do much better than what we have done.

