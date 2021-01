Football

Mikel Arteta: If Mesut Ozil leaves Arsenal in January the deal 'will be good' for the club

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are working hard to provide the best and right solution for all parties involved in Mesut Ozil's future. The midfielder was left out of Arsenal's Premier League and Europa League squads for this season, but is free to face Newcastle in the FA Cup third round on Saturday if selected.

