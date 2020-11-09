Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has shouldered the blame for their 3-0 home defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ollie Watkins' second-half double came after a Bukayo Saka own goal in the first half, which saw Villa move up to sixth and Arsenal stay 11th after recording four wins and four defeats to begin the league campaign.

It followed on from a hard-fought 1-0 win at Manchester United last weekend and a comfortable 4-1 Europa League win over Molde on Thursday, and Arteta was struggling to work out why his side lacked "spirit".

"I didn't see the spirit for the first time," he told reporters. "It's totally my fault as that's why I'm here. Today I've not managed to get the team to play at the highest level like we need to every three days.

"I'm struggling to find the reason but obviously there was something there today. They wanted it more than us. If you can't defend your box, it's a really complicated way to win football matches.

"We need to be more ruthless but today it was about how we went about the job and who we were as a team. I didn't like it from the first whistle when we got away with the goal and then afterwards. It just wasn't good enough."

Arteta added to Sky Sports: "After that, we performed below our standards and I have to say it's the first time I've seen us play and we weren't a team.

I take full responsibility. We didn't start well enough, we got away with VAR for an offside situation but we lost all the races, the duels and we were sloppy on the ball. When we created chances we didn't hit the target. It's a really bad combination. We left spaces and on the counter we looked really vulnerable. I take full responsibility. I am responsible to make the team perform on the pitch and today we were not a team and it is my job. It is why I am standing here.

"It is a frustration. It takes a lot to build momentum, to build a way of being, living and performing and when something like that comes up it's a hard one to take but in a hard moment you learn more than in a positive moment and I want to see how we react."

'A million miles from Man Utd win'

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, Arsenal legend Ian Wright lamented the performance..

"It was poor in every department. They need to break the lines, they need space to hit the ball into, they were dithering on the ball," Wright said.

"It was a million miles away from the performance against Manchester United (where they won 1-0). They were streets ahead of us today."

On Villa, Wright added: "If Aston Villa were walking down the road, they would be John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever!"

