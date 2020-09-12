Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes that striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will sign a new contract next week.

Aubameyang was on the score sheet for Arsenal in their opening Premier League fixture against Fulham on Saturday afternoon, with the Gunners winning 3-0.

The 31-year-old Gabon international has one year left on his current deal meaning he could leave for nothing at the end of the current season.

However he has been expected to sign a new three-year deal to remain at the club for several weeks, but no news has been forthcoming from the club.

Speaking after the match, Arteta was asked for an update and was confident that the striker would soon sign his contract.

"I think I am very positive we are going to get it done very soon," he said.

"Hopefully in the next few days you can get some news."

Arteta took time to praise Gabriel, a summer arrival from Lille who, like Aubameyang, found the target in the opening day win, and Mohamed Elneny, who made a rare Premier League appearance after spending last season on loan at Besiktas.

"Gabriel didn't play for six months before today. Mohamed Elneny was brilliant. He has been excellent in training since day one. I know him well - we played together. Today he was phenomenal. All the boys tried really hard."

