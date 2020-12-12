Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham has backed under-fire manager Mikel Arteta to turn the Premier League club's fortunes around after a dismal start to the season.

"With Mikel we have got a number of things," Venkatesham told the Times.

"You've got an individual who has extraordinary experience in the Premier League across his time at Arsenal, Everton, Manchester City and then back at Arsenal.

"You have got a guy that loves this club and understands what it means to play for this club, and he was obviously captain here. You've got a guy who is a real team player.

"The team he's formed with technical director Edu and also his staff, is really strong.

You've got a guy who is absolutely driven to succeed, but doing it in a way that respects our history and traditions. I think with him we have got a really powerful individual.

Arsenal, who are 11 points behind league leaders Tottenham Hotspur, host Burnley on Sunday.

