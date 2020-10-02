Mikel Arteta is hopeful that Arsenal can bring in more fresh faces before the transfer deadline next week, believing the club to be in a "crucial moment".

Arsenal have been in talks to sign highly-rated midfielder Houssem Aouar from Lyon for weeks now, while Thomas Partey is another long-term target who has not made the move to north London. Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira is one of several players set for a potential exit.

Arteta refused to comment on individual transfers but said he was confident in the club's plans and that he had "full support from the owners" amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has also affected transfer business.

"I think it's a crucial moment because in the end it defines the people, the players, the balance and the quality that you're going to have for the rest of the season," Arteta told reporters ahead of Sunday's league match against Sheffield United.

"We need to make some decisions in the next three days, I think everything has been delayed so much, not just us but probably every team because of the context that we're in at the moment.

We will try to make the best possible decisions and at the end, whatever we have, we go for it fully convinced and prepared to have a good season.

Arsenal, fifth in the table, failed to beat Sheffield United in the league last season and the Blades sit 19th after three games following three defeats.

