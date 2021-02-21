Mikel Arteta has said Arsenal lacked quality in the final third and rued the defensive error that saw the diminutive Raheem Sterling outjump his central defenders to score Manchester City’s winning goal.

City made a sizzling start to the match and could have gone ahead prior to Sterling’s winning goal on two minutes.

Europa League Opinion: Xhaka and Ceballos midfield duo can silence critics 17/02/2021 AT 21:10

At 5ft 7in, Sterling is one of the shorter players in the Premier League but he found space between Rob Holding and Pablo Mari to head home.

On Sterling’s goal, Arteta said: “We got something wrong. We didn't do it in the first 10 minutes. It's a cross and Raheem Sterling cannot head a ball there.

"You cannot concede that goal. It was a tactical thing that we were prepared for but we didn't read it in the game.”

Arsenal set an unwanted record on Sunday, as it is the first time in their history they have failed to score in four consecutive home games against one opponent and Arteta was unhappy with the attacking play of his side.

The Gunners had seven shots in the game, but only one of those was on target.

“When we conceded the first goal it put us in a difficult situation,” Arteta told Sky Sports. “It was tough. With the formation and the players they use they are really comfortable.

“After that the team reacted really well, were on top of the game and created chances but we lacked the quality in those situations to score the goal."

Premier League Arteta 'very, very happy' with win over Leeds 14/02/2021 AT 19:23