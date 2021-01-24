Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is not sure when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be available, after pulling out of the game at Southampton due to a personal issue.

The forward travelled to the South Coast for the FA Cup fourth-round clash, which Arsenal lost 1-0, but went back to London before the game.

Arteta says they will support their captain to work through the situation, but does not know when the forward will be available for selection.

"He had a personal matter in the last few hours and we had to send him back," Arteta said.

Asked by reporters later if Aubameyang would be ready for their Premier League clash against the same Southampton side, Arteta said: "I don't know. He needs to address that issue and see how it evolves.

We're here to support him and he needs to take the time that's needed because that's a priority at the moment.

Aubameyang struggled for form earlier in the season, but he scored twice against Newcastle on his most recent outing to spark hope of a revival in the second half of the season.

Martin Odegaard is reportedly close to sealing a loan move to Arsenal from Real Madrid. Arteta had no update other than to say he expects to be fielding calls in order to make progress on transfers.

"Obviously we played today, so since last night I don't have any news," Arteta said. "Probably, I will get a few phone calls and see where we are with every deal."

