Mikel Arteta has urged caution with expectations around Bukayo Saka after he produced another impressive display in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Brighton.

The 19-year-old was named man of the match for the second successive game after setting up Alexandre Lacazette’s winner.

Asked about Saka’s form and future, Arteta said: “I would like everybody to be cautious and let him be and let him develop. I think he’s having the right progression.

“I think he’s got the right people around him in his house in his entourage. And then he’s got the right team-mates as well to support him all the time, give him confidence, keep his feet on the floor, but as well to give him support and confidence.

“And then hopefully we can be the right coaches around him, be the right club to see the player that he can be in the future.”

Arsenal struggled in the first half against Brighton but took the lead in the 66th minute as substitute Lacazette scored his third goal in as many games.

“I think this is what all the managers dream for to bring people from the bench and win you the game like he’s done tonight,” added Arteta.

“I think he’s been in really good form in the last few weeks. He’s been scoring goals. He’s full of confidence. Today he had a sore back, he could not start the game. But he came on and won the game for us which is massively important.”

Arsenal have now won back-to-back league games after a seven-game winless run.

“In this period as well we know how much we needed the wins,” said Arteta. “We had a really tough week, and it wasn’t that much about performances it was about the results. But you need the results to establish that confidence as you mentioned.

“And now with two wins I think everybody is in a better mood. We have managed through this period to maintain our team spirit and our cohesion. Sometimes that is not easy to do because obviously the frustration that comes out with defeats it usually, normally affecting the team. Hopefully now we can go in a run of games and be more positive for that.”

