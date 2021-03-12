Mikel Arteta has insisted Arsenal need to cut out defensive errors, and is wary of the threat carried by Tottenham forwards Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Gareth Bale.

Arsenal are playing catch-up in the race for the top four after a poor run of form earlier in the season.

The Gunners are on a four-game unbeaten run in all competitions, but head into the north London derby with Tottenham trailing their rivals by seven points.

Europa League Arsenal 'have to stop making errors costing goals' - Arteta 18 HOURS AGO

Arteta is looking for improvement on the defensive front, as he fears Tottenham will pounce on any mistakes.

"The amount of chances we are conceding has been really low, but the amount of chances we have given to opponents has had a big impact in the goals that we have conceded," Arteta said

It depends on us a bit which is a really positive thing. But we know that it's something we need to eradicate to be more consistent with results."

Kane, Son and Bale account for 34 of Spurs' 46 league goals this season, with Jose Mourinho's side seventh in the table with 45 points from 27 games, seven ahead of Arsenal in 10th.

Arteta demands a 'ruthless' Arsenal despite win at Olympiacos

“It’s very difficult (to keep Kane and Son quiet) because the level of quality, precision, understanding and chemistry that they have between them makes them probably one of the most special (attacks) in Europe,” Arteta said.

“And they don’t need much. They are able to create their own chances, they are able to link as a team.

“So it is really difficult to do, but we will prepare the game well to try to stop them obviously.”

Europa League Arteta not contemplating a season without European football 10/03/2021 AT 11:22