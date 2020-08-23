Mino Raiola: Paul Pogba to speak with Man Utd about new contract

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has said the French midfielder will begin talks with Manchester United over a new contract.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italy, the Dutch agent, who represents Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jesse Lingard and others said:

Transfers Transfer news LIVE - Chelsea in talks for Silva, Koeman wants Memphis 21/08/2020 AT 15:00

Pogba is key player for Manchester United, they’ve an important project and he’s 100% included. United will not accept any bid this summer to sell Pogba. We’re going to speak about a new contract soon, no stress...

The 27-year-old World Cup winner had been linked with a move away from United and after electing to undergo ankle surgery in the winter there was speculation that he would not play for the club again.

Manchester United ready to give up on Jadon Sancho - Paper Round

However, the impact of coronavirus means that few clubs could afford United's reported £120 million asking price, and he played a part in United's rescheduled Premier League and Europa League games.

United finished third in the Premier League at the end of the season, meaning they can now offer Pogba Champions League football ahead of next year's European Championships.

Play Icon WATCH Barcelona panic over Lionel Messi prompts Lautaro Martinez fresh offer - Euro Papers 00:01:34

Europa League Against Sevilla, Manchester United must deal with a hangover 10 years in the making 16/08/2020 AT 16:47

Play Icon