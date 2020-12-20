Chelsea forward Timo Werner has admitted to being surprised by the demands of the Premier League, saying it is "tougher than I thought” but is confident he will come good.

The summer signing from RB Leipzig has scored just four Premier League goals since making the move for €50 million ($61.28m / £45m) - with his barren run now at eight games in all competitions.

While he has shown flashes of quality, he’s also fluffed a number of excellent chances - and has admitted the league is tougher than he envisaged.

"It does matter how much you cost. It's always a bit of pressure when you come to a new club," Werner told the club’s official website. "But I think I can handle it very well. It's not something new. "The pressure is a little bit higher than the previous years but I think good footballers are the best under pressure and that's my plan, I can do very well under pressure.

The Premier League is a little bit different to my old league. It's tougher than I thought. The contact here is harder than in Germany, it's what I expected but not like this."

Werner said the packed schedule had contributed to his struggles.

"The beginning was very good, but now after a lot of games I'm struggling a little," he added. "I think it's hard when you play every three days... and on Saturday against teams that can rest the whole week. It makes it tough to be the best in every game but the Premier League is very fun to play in."

Chelsea, who are eighth in the table, face West Ham United on Monday.

