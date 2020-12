Football

'Mo is in a good mood' - Jurgen Klopp plays down Salah exit speculation

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has responded to speculation linking Mohamed Salah with a move away from Anfield by insisting his star forward is "in a good mood." Salah gave an interview to Spanish newspaper AS where he refused to rule out a move abroad adding he had a fondness for both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

