Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho criticised his players for "lazy pressing" after their defeat to Everton on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs lost 1-0 in their first game of the new Premier League season, and the Portuguese manager blamed his players' fitness.

"What happened after the goal with them having more chances is a consequence of conceding the goal and not such good fitness condition from some players," he explained to BBC Sport.

"Against good teams like Everton if you let them play from the back they are comfortable with very good technical players. If you don't press them you give them ammunition."

Mourinho also suggested his players were lazy in their approach and questioned their mindset.

"We were lazy in our pressing," he continued. "That is a consequence of bad fitness, bad pre-season. Some players didn't even have a pre-season.

"Some players had a wrong state of mind. I don't want to speak about it - I'm not sure about it. It was too easy for them to play from back to front.

"Technically it was not so easy because some players didn't have a pre-season for different reasons. We had two days with everybody. Two days before the game is not where you can work too much."

He also took issue with where Everton took the decisive free-kick from, with replays showing the ball had moved forward several yards from the initial foul.

"The goal shouldn't be possible when you have six referees and VAR - to let a free-kick be taken five or six metres in front because it's a huge difference," said Mourinho.

He then took a swipe at Amazon's presence last season for their documentary All or Nothing, saying that he and his players can now speak freely without cameras present.

"I'm disappointed with my team. My message is inside [the dressing room]. I'm so happy no more Amazon because these things can stay in between us."

With Carlo Ancelotti in the opposing dugout it was a meeting of two of the game's most decorated coaches, but it was Italian Ancelotti who won the head-to-head hand's down.

With Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez, signed this week from Real Madrid, French powerhouse Abdoulaye Doucoure and Brazilian midfielder Allan all making impressive debuts, Everton were unrecognisable to the stodgy team of last season.

"This performance gives us more confidence for the future," Ancelotti, like Mourinho starting his first full season in charge, said. "We showed what we can do.

"The new signings had one week of training but adapted really well. The performance was good. James Rodriguez brings his ability to control the ball, to do the right passes, to keep the team comfortable with the ball.

"I think we can compete with this squad in all the competitions."

