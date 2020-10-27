Jose Mourinho is happy to share the credit for Harry Kane and Son Heung-min's potent partnership with former manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Son scored his eighth goal of the season in Monday's 1-0 win at Burnley after Kane had headed an Erik Lamela corner into his path. Spurs are fifth, two points behind leaders Everton, and lead the league in scoring with 16 goals.

It was the ninth goal the pair had combined for this season, with Kane assisting on seven of Son's eight goals, while the Korean has assisted on two of the England's forward's five strikes.

The duo have combined for 29 goals in their Premier League careers, second only to the former Chelsea partnership of Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba (36), according to Opta statistics.

"It is an understanding that comes from Mauricio's time," Mourinho told reporters.

"I don't want all the credit myself, let's share with Mauricio. They play together for a long time, probably a different way because Harry is not always a nine now.

"What pleases me more about them both is that they are two top players but close friends, no jealousy, they both play for the team."

Kane said Spurs were showing signs of progress under Mourinho as they chase a first major trophy since their 2008 League Cup triumph.

"I think we are at a stage where we have been so close for so many years, a lot of us have been together for four or five years," said Kane.

"We know with the team we have got and the players we have got, we can do something special."

Our view - Spurs have something special going forward

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane have long been star performers in the Premier League but injuries to both men have prevented them from appearing alongside one another consistently. This term, both appear to be fit and firing and it is bad news for defenders across England.

Spurs still have serious question marks about them. Their defence crumbled against West Ham as they lost a 3-0 lead against their London rivals and they failed to put away Newcastle when they were well on top. But when they combine, they have all the firepower to blow away even inferior teams - as their 6-1 win at Old Trafford showed.

If Kane and Son stay fit, a return to the top four is a near certainty, not least with serious question marks around the form of Arsenal, Chelsea and United so far this term.

