West Ham United assistant coach Alan Irvine has confirmed boss David Moyes will manage Wolverhampton Wanderers from his home as he has coronavirus.

Moyes and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen, had to leave the London Stadium ahead of their League Cup tie against Hull City on Tuesday after they returned positive tests for COVID-19.

Irvine, who took charge against Hull and secured a 5-1 victory, said Moyes will be remotely available to make all the decisions during the match this weekend.

"Everything we do will be run through him first of all and he will make the decisions on everything," Irvine told a news conference on Friday.

"He would make the decisions anyway but, like for this press conference, I am the messenger."

Irvine said Moyes, Diop and Cullen remain asymptomatic and are recovering well.

"They are frustrated because they can't come in but that is the situation and they understand that. None of them are feeling anything, which maybe makes it more frustrating," Irvine added.

