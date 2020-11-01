It was a low-key affair as Newcastle United inflicted a second consecutive defeat on Carlo Ancelotti's Everton at St James' Park. Callum Wilson's penalty and prodded second was what divided the two teams, in a match where neither side really hit top gear.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin beat Karl Darlow to Alex Iwobi's deflected cross to score a consolation for the visitors, but it wasn't enough as the hosts clung on.

Newcastle were tentative to begin with, and the visitors, second in the league upon their arrival, were lacklustre in their passing patterns and their attacking play, and couldn't break the steely resolve of the Newcastle defensive blocks.

The second half was a significant improvement after a dire first, and Newcastle started to show more ambiton in the attacking phases; Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron the driving heartbeats with their pace on the counter, but it was Wilson who came up with the goods for the Magpies, who jump into the top half of the table with an impressive win.

It was a game where all eyes were on the depleted Everton and how they'd respond with four of their key figures out of contention - Seamus Coleman, Lucas Digne, Richarlison and James Rodriguez - and the Toffees were not able to deal without them, succumbing to their second defeat in as many games.

TALKING POINT - EVERTON MISSING KEY MEN, OTHERS MISSING TOO

The Toffees felt the loss of Richarlison heavily during their defeat to Southampton last week, and they were missing their two first-choice full-backs as well as their creative Colombian Rodriguez today, and the influence that all four of them have on this Everton side was clear for all to see as the replacements did not perform to the required level.

At right and left back, Jonjoe Kenny came in for his first league start after arriving back from his loan at Schalke, and fellow youngster Niels Nkounkou was given his league debut on the left to replace the suspended Digne.

In midfield, Gylfi Sigurdsson was the Toffees' brightest spark, but the Icelandic was still a long way from his best, as too were the other members of the Everton engine room, as Rodriguez and Richarlison's absences hit Ancleotti's army where it hurt the most.

Newcastle therefore were happy, without the threat of Richarlison in behind or James in the pockets, to sit off Everton, allowing their five natural central midfielders to play in front of their low block, rather than through it, and Calvert-Lewin was starved of any real quality service, until the very end.

MAN OF THE MATCH - CALLUM WILSON (NEWCASTLE)

It has to be, doesn't it? The game was a dull watch - but it was the Englishman's double that put the Toffees to the sword, and his selfless sacrifice up front when often isolated can only be credited.

He was aided by the impetus given by Almiron, Saint-Maximin and the substitute Ryan Fraser, but the former Bournemouth striker deserved his two goals today, after a tireless display that saw important hold-up play and channel running go under the radar.

PLAYER RATINGS

Newcastle: Darlow 6, Murphy 5, Schar 6, Lascelles 7, Fernandez 6, Lewis 6. Longstaff 6, Hendrick 6, Almiron 7, Wilson 8, Saint-Maximin 6.

Everton: Olsen 7, Kenny 6, Mina 5, Keane 6, Nkounkou 6 Doucoure 6, Allan 6, Delph 6, Gomes 5, Sigurdsson 6, Calvert-Lewin 6.

KEY MOMENTS

32' CLOSE! Darlow's punch, and Newcastle breaking... and Saint-Maximin! Denied by Olsen... and a Magpies free-kick. A really good driving run from Almiron who evaded Gomes and Wilson weighted his pass wonderfully, but the Frenchman was thwarted by the Everton keeper.

55' PENALTY! A low delivery into the near post toward the onrushing Wilson, who is clipped by Andre Gomes - penalty for the home side!

56' GOAL! Wilson slots it away coolly, and we have lift off! At last !

58' CLOSE! A huge save from Olsen to deny Longstaff, who was played in by Wilson! Corner for Newcastle, who are hammering on the door for a second!

84' GOAL! A scintillating break from Newcastle, with the blistering pace of Fraser burning past Mina, and the winger links up with his former Bournemouth team-mate Callum Wilson to prod home for 2-0!

91' GOAL! There's one back! A deflected Iwobi cross, and Calvert-Lewin beats Darlow to it and scores! Game on!

KEY STAT

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal today should, numerically, take him level with Heung-Min Son in the goalscoring charts, but the South Korean's two assists still have him ahead of the Everton man in the race for the golden boot.

