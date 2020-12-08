Newcastle United players will report for training at the club's training centre on Tuesday, a week after it was closed because several players and staff tested positive for Covid-19.
The rising number of positive cases forced Newcastle to lodge a request to postpone last Friday's league match at Aston Villa which was approved by the Premier League Board.
transfers
Arsenal target Berkay Ozcan to replace Mesut Ozil - Paper Round
"Newcastle United's players will train at the training centre today following a temporary closure last week due to a rise in Covid-19 cases," the club said in a statement.
"Those who had tested positive will follow relevant protocols before returning."
Could Khedira really be heading for the Championship? – Euro Papers
Premier League
Newcastle v Aston Villa postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak
The Emirates FA Cup
Tottenham face eighth-tier Marine in FA Cup, Chelsea host Morecambe