Five people have tested positive for coronavirus within the Newcast United set-up, according to reports.

It has led to speculation that their forthcoming Premier League fixture against Aston Villa may be under threat.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce had said on the eve of Friday's 2-0 league win at Crystal Palace that three unnamed individuals at the club were self-isolating after testing positive.

The Times are now reporting that the training ground has been closed and is undergoing a deep clean, with the club receiving advice from Public Health England.

"It's a concern and difficult to manage. We're trying our utmost to make sure we try and stay as safe as we can," Sky Sports quoted Bruce as saying after the Palace match.

"Of course my concern isn't just the welfare of the players, which is vitally important, but my members of staff too. We'll do our best but it's difficult at the moment."

