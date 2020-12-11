Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce believes enough of his squad are back from a coronavirus outbreak to compete with West Bromwich Albion.

The Baggies face Bruce's side on Saturday, and the North East club's manager said that most players are now fit and ready to play.

Last week the club's training ground was shut after several staff and players tested positive for Covid-19, which led to their game with Aston Villa being postponed.

"People have been tested twice and come back negative. We've got enough to hopefully win us the match," Bruce told reporters while praising the club's medical staff.

"We hope we've curtailed it, certainly looks that way. We still have some individuals self isolating... We have two or three players that have come back into the squad who have had it and tested negative.

"It was a significant number of people in a tight-knit group (who tested positive). We will be without a chunk of players tomorrow, but as of Monday we will have a few coming back that will help us."

The names of players who suffered from the virus were not disclosed, and players were instructed to train by themselves.

"They've had their own individual programmes similar to when we went into lockdown. The fitness coach has been able to monitor them," Bruce added.

"We were back to full training on Wednesday and all of them bounced in having not played or trained. They enjoyed being back."

