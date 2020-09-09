Newcastle have criticised the Premier League for rejecting a takeover bid from a Saudi-backed consortium, questioning whether they behaved "appropriately".

With much-maligned owner Mike Ashley looking to sell the club, Newcastle are taking legal advice after confirming that the Premier League has formally rejected Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed takeover bid. PCP Capital Partners’ offer to buy out current owner Ashley, which was majority-funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, was withdrawn at the end of July with the governing body still conducting its owners’ and directors’ test.

The club, however,do not believe that should be that, having released a strongly-worded statement on Wednesday.

"Newcastle United can confirm that the Premier League has rejected a takeover bid made by PCP Capital Partners, the Reuben Brothers and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) based on its owners and directors test," the statement read.

“This conclusion has been reached despite the club providing the Premier League with overwhelming evidence and legal opinions that PIF is independent and autonomous of the Saudi Arabian government. The club and its owners do not accept that Premier League chief executive Richard Masters and the Premier League have acted appropriately in relation to this matter and will be considering all relevant options available to them.

Mike Ashley understands fans’ frustrations and would like to reassure them that he has been fully committed to ensuring this takeover process reached completion as he felt it was in the best interests of the club. Mike continues to be fully supportive to Steve Bruce, the players and all the staff and wishes them well for the upcoming season.

Ashley is currently in Newcastle spending time with Bruce. He arrived by helicopter on Wednesday afternoon to meet the club's three new signings - Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser and Jamal Lewis.

