Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin inspired Newcastle United to a 3-1 win over Burnley at home to leave the Clarets without a win this season.

The Magpies welcomed Allan Saint-Maximin back into the side from injury and his pace and trickery was the difference as they dominated the first half.

League Cup Torres scores in City win, Calvert-Lewin nets another hat-trick 30/09/2020 AT 21:09

The Frenchman gave his side the lead when he ran onto Wilson's flick on near the halfway line and burst towards goal before turning and firing a low shot from the edge of the box past Nick Pope.

Wilson and Jeff Hendrick also went close to scoring while the Clarets carved out few chances with Ashley Barnes, playing his first game in nine months, having an effort ruled out for off-side.

Sean Dyche's side improved after the break with Chris Wood's header well saved as the home side were forced into a defensive change with Fabian Schar going off with a shoulder injury.

And their possession paid off when Ashley Westwood struck a crisp volley into the bottom corner on his 100th appearance.

But Steve Bruce's men were back in front four minutes later when Saint-Maximin's pinpoint low cross found Wilson for a tap in.

The winger limped off with a injury late on but it was the Magpies who finished the game stronger as Burnley did not have a shot since they equalised.

And the home side secured victory when they were awarded a penalty after a gaffe from Pope who brought down sub Ryan Fraser. Wilson stepped up and scored to make it four goals this season as Newcastle make it four wins in a row in all competitions.

TALKING POINT

Baffling performance from Burnley.

The Clarets were poor in the first half going forward but seemed to have got a half-time rollicking from Dyche and improved after the break and deserved to be level.

But after that they failed to land a glove on Newcastle, worrying signs as they lie in 19th place in the table. Burnley need reinforcements before Monday's transfer deadline.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle): The 23-year-old was unplayable at times, the only way to stop him was to foul him. He scored a brilliant solo goal for the opener before a lovely assist for Wilson's first.

PLAYER RATINGS

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow 7, Schar 7, Lewis 6, Krafth 7, Fernandez 6, Hayden 7, Shelvey 8, Hendrick 6, Wilson 8, Joelinton 5, Saint-Maximin 9. Subs: Manquillo 5, Fraser 7,

BURNLEY: Pope 5, Bardsley 5, Long 5, Tarkowski 7, Taylor 6, Brownhill 5, Westwood 7, Stephens 6, McNeil 6, Wood 7, Barnes 6. Subs: Gudmundsson 5, Vydra n/a.

European giants make late swoop for Aouar - Euro Papers

KEY MOMENTS

14' - GOAL FOR NEWCASTLE! Saint-Maximin on his return to the side, twists, turns and drills it low past Pope.

45'+3 - CLOSE! Shelvey plays a lovely floated ball across goal with the outside of his boot and Hendrick pokes his shot into the side netting.

52' - GOOD SAVE! From Barnes' cross, Wood's near post header is pushed away by Darlow.

61' - GOAL FOR BURNLEY! Westwood with a lovely crisp volley right into the bottom corner.

65' - GOAL FOR NEWCASTLE! That man Saint-Maximin with a brilliant assist with a low cross for Wilson to tap it in.

76' - PENALTY TO NEWCASTLE! Pope with a loose touch, Fraser is on to it and the keeper takes him out. Wilson coolly dispatches the penalty down the centre.

KEY STAT

Callum Wilson is the first player to score as many as four goals in his first four Premier League games for Newcastle since Les Ferdinand in 1995-96.

League Cup Newcastle beat Newport on penalties to avoid Carabao Cup upset 30/09/2020 AT 17:43