A goal in each half steered Chelsea to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Newcastle to move to the top of the Premier League table.

Chelsea flew out of the traps and deservedly got themselves in front as Federico Fernandez put the ball through his own net from a Blues corner with just 10 minutes on the clock.

The Blues got a little sloppy and allowed the home side back into the match, but killed off the Newcastle response with a devastating goal on the counter created by Timo Werner, finished off by Tammy Abraham, on the scoresheet for the third game in a row.

The hosts finished the encounter having had one shot on target all match, as Chelsea made it 12 unbeaten in all competitions to, temporarily at least with rivals in action later in the weekend, climb atop the Premier League summit.

More to follow...

