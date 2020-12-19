Callum Wilson converted a second half penalty as Newcastle United claimed a 1-1 point against Fulham who had to play the final 26 minutes with 10 men.

A Matt Ritchie own goal, forced by a Tosin Adarabioyo header from a corner kick, gave the Cottagers the lead not long before half time, rewarding Scott Parker and his players for a positive first half performance.

Steve Bruce introduced Isaac Hayden for the start of the second half and the change provided the catalyst for a comeback, with Newcastle United awarded a penalty for a foul by Joachim Andersen. The Dane was shown a straight red after a VAR review and Wilson scored from 12 yards.

Newcastle United couldn’t make the most of their man advantage as Fulham held on for a share of the spoils. The result lifted the Magpies up to 12th in the Premier League table while Fulham have lifted themselves out of the bottom three.

TALKING POINT - More questions will be asked of Steve Bruce after this

On the face of things, Newcastle United are doing enough this season, with the St James’ Park side comfortably away from the bottom three as things stand. But fans are tired of their team struggling to create opportunities when they have the players to be much more effective in the final third. This match will see more questions asked of Bruce. Newcastle struggled throughout to break down Fulham, even after the away side was reduced to 10 men. Supporters want more from their team.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Fulham)

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa was everything Newcastle United were lacking in their performance. The 25-year-old was Fulham’s driving force, picking up the ball from deep and forcing the opposition defenders into tough decisions. Anguissa is exceptional on the ball and has no hesitancy to run at goal. On another night, he could have finished the match on the score sheet and with a couple assists in-hand, but his display still warrants recognition. He is so important to the Cottagers’ hopes of avoiding relegation.

PLAYER RATINGS

Newcastle United - Darlow 7, Yedlin 7, Fernandez 6, Clark 5, Dummett 5, S. Longstaff 5, Shelvey 6, Ritchie 4, Almiron 5, Joelinton 6, Wilson 6. Subs - Fraser 4, Gayle 4, Hayden 5.

Fulham - Areola 7, Aina 6, Andersen 5, Adarabioyo 7, Robinson 6, Cairney 6, Lemina 6, Anguissa 8, Decordova-Reid 6, Lookman 7, Mitrovic 5. Subs - Hector 4, Bryan 3, Loftus-Cheek 5.

KEY MOMENTS

43’ GOAL! Newcastle United 0-1 Fulham: That goal had been coming! Adarabioyo got up to keep a corner kick delivery into the box alive and the ball ends up bouncing into the back of the Newcastle United net off Ritchie! He knew nothing about that and Fulham have the lead!

61’ PENALTY KICK TO NEWCASTLE UNITED! Wilson goes down inside the area and the referee points to the spot!

62’ SENT OFF! The award of the penalty kick stands and Andersen has now been shown a straight red card! The referee has decided the Fulham defender made no attempt to play the ball.

63’ GOAL! Newcastle United 1-1 Fulham: The Magpies are back on level terms! Wilson steps up and sends his penalty kick straight down the middle, with Areola diving to one side. Fulham are down to 10 men and now Newcastle have wind in their sails for the final 25 minutes.

KEY STATS

Callum WIlson has scored eight goals in 12 Premier League appearances this season, as many as he did in 35 games for Bournemouth last season.

Fulham have now drawn each of their last three matches in the Premier League (Liverpool, Brighton and Newcastle United).

