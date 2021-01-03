Leicester City's remarkable away form continued as James Maddison and Youri Tielemans scored to help Brendan Rodgers to victory at Newcastle, as the Foxes moved to within a point of leaders Liverpool.

There was a much more familiar look to Leicester, with seven regulars returning to the fold after Brendan Rodgers made wholesale changes for the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in midweek.

Jamie Vardy provided the highlight of a drab first half, rounding Karl Darlow and finishing from a tight angle after latching onto Maddison's through ball, but the linesman's flag was raised for offside.

Newcastle started the second half strongly but found themselves behind courtesy of a rapid Leicester counter-attack led by Harvey Barnes. He fed Vardy on the left, who then centred for Maddison and he smashed it past the helpless Darlow.

Tielemans scored Leicester's second with a beautifully controlled first-time effort from 25 yards, and although substitute Andy Carroll pulled one back for Newcastle - his first goal for the club in over 10 years - the visitors held on to claim their seventh win on the road this season.

The victory moves Leicester into third, while Newcastle drop to 15th and are without a victory in four games.

TALKING POINT - Leicester's excellent away form continues; Newcastle's troubles deepen

After back-to-back draws, the onus was on Leicester to get back to winning ways and put the pressure on leaders Liverpool. Coming up against an ultra-defensive Newcastle side with little intent of over committing players, Brendan Rodgers knew his side would have to remain patient in their efforts to break down a stubborn defensive unit.

Chances were few and far between, but the Foxes showed a ruthless streak in the second half to dispatch Steve Bruce's strugglers, scoring from two of their three shots on target. It may not have been a pretty display, but Leicester once again displayed the characteristics of a side with real title credentials.

In stark contrast, Newcastle's troubles deepen. Steve Bruce has faced much criticism since losing to Brentford in the Carabao Cup just before Christmas, and although his side ended a run of three games without scoring they never showed any ambition to take more than one point. The Magpies are still eight points clear of the drop zone, but a club of this size should be striving for more than just survival.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Youri Tielemans (Leicester)

Tielemans' work rate is essential to Leicester's success, but this season the 23-year-old is adding goals to his games. There is bound to be interest in the Belgian this January as he is quickly turning into the complete midfielder.

PLAYER RATINGS

Newcastle: Darlow 6, Yedlin 7, Fernandez 6, Schar 6, Clark 5, Ritchie 6, S Longstaff 5, M Longstaff 5, Almiron 6, Joelinton 5, Wilson 5. Subs: Carroll N/A, Shelvey 6, Murphy 5.

Leicester: Schmeichel 6, Justin 7, Fofana 7, Evans 7, Castagne 7, Ndidi 6, Albrighton 7, Tielemans 9, Maddison 8, Barnes 7, Vardy 6. Subs: Soyuncu N/A/

KEY MOMENTS

55' - GOAL! Newcastle 0-1 Leicester (Maddison). Newcastle had started the second half strongly but now find themselves behind! Leicester break up the field with lightning speed, Barnes leading the attack as he gallops forward before switching it to Vardy on the left hand side of the penalty area. He cuts it back to Maddison, who smashes it past Darlow with a venomous shot!

72' - GOAL! Newcastle 0-2 Leicester (Tielemans). Ohhh, what a goal! Albrighton picks out Tielemans in a central area and from 25 yards out he curls a beautifully controlled first-time shot into the corner of Darlow's goal.

82' - GOAL! Newcastle 1-2 Leicester (Carroll). Carroll scores his first goal for the club in 10 years as Newcastle pull one back! Game on! Leicester can only partially clear from Ritchie's free-kick, it drops to Carroll who finishes superbly on the half-volley!

KEY STATS

Leicester's start is the 19th time a top-flight side have won least seven of their first nine away league games of a season – none of the previous 18 have finished outside of the top four, whilst 50% of those sides have gone on to win the division that season.

Andy Carroll has scored his first Premier League goal for Newcastle since Boxing Day 2010; this period of 10 years and eight days is the second-longest gap between PL goals for a club, behind Wayne Rooney for Everton (13 years and 121 days).

Youri Tielemans has scored four goals in the Premier League this season, one more than he managed in his first two campaigns in the competition (3 in both 2019-20 and 2018-19).

James Maddison has been directly involved in 29 goals in the Premier League for Leicester (17 goals and 12 assists); since the start of the 2018-19 season, this is the most by any English midfielder in the competition.

